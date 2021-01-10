Advertisement

Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.(Source: Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While tensions at the White House continue, Vice President Mike Pence appears to be moving forward with the transfer of power.

He will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a source close to Pence.

Biden confirmed he’d be honored to have Pence there.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pence said he has not ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

The person said Pence was keeping it as an option in case Trump becomes more unstable.

The source said some on Pence’s team worry that trying to remove Trump could prompt him to rashly endanger the nation.

Two other people familiar with the matter said Trump has not spoken to Pence since the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They said Trump is angry at Pence, while the vice president remains “disappointed and saddened” by him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Virginia man sentenced for illegal firearms purchases
Protesters stand outside Rep. Ben Cline's office in Staunton on Jan. 9.
Staunton protesters call for Rep. Cline to resign or be recalled
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,141 on Sunday
Driver shot, killed after leading Virginia troopers on chase

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
Patric Ferguson, 29, left, is accused of kidnapping and killing a man while on duty. His...
Memphis officer charged in man’s abduction, killing
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
Memphis officer accused of killing man while on duty
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures...
Arnold Schwarzenegger likens Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in rebuke of Trump