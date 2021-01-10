Staunton protesters call for Rep. Cline to resign or be recalled

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In response to chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, protesters gathered outside of Congressman Ben Cline’s office in Staunton saying they want the Republican leader to resign or be recalled.

Over 20 protesters held signs and chanted, “Hey hey, ho ho, Ben Cline has got to go” and “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like” on Saturday morning.

“Once the insurrection happened on Wednesday, it went too far,” Mason Kilbourn, who organized the protest on Friday, said. “I don’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat. It was an insult to the integrity of our country.”

Kilbourn said Cline should have changed his vote to authorize Joe Biden as the President-elect after seeing what protesters did at the Capitol.

“Ben Cline is our elected representative and he let us all down,” Kilbourn said. “He continued to follow Trump down the rathole and he supported the insurrection that happened.”

In a tweet on Jan. 6, Cline said:

While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) January 6, 2021

“You can say that you represent democracy and say you are an advocate for it, but if you’re elected by the people, you are expected to uphold that promise and what he’s done is nothing short of fascism,” protester Katy Laser said.

She said Cline has been supporting President Donald Trump’s harmful rhetoric for years and he needs to look at the “damage he has done.”

“I’m 22. This is something I will certainly remember for the rest of my life and I just really hope that we can heal as a nation,” Laser said. “I think it’s going to take some very, very big steps, starting with getting this person out of office.”

