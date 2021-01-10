Advertisement

Virginia man pleads guilty to assaulting mail carrier

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Richmond.  Court documents say that the assault happened on June 5, 2020.

According to a news release from federal prosecutors, 45-year-old Erriette Williams approached a carrier delivering mail in a neighborhood north of downtown. The news release say that Williams grabbed a key from the carrier and dared him to take the key back, then punched him in the face.

The mail carrier had lacerations on his face and required medical attention, according to the news release. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

