Advertisement

Virginia man sentenced for illegal firearms purchases

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to make illegal firearm purchases on behalf of someone else.

A news release from prosecutors said Corey Randolph Harris Jr. made illegal straw purchases of 17 firearms in eight transactions in 2019. The Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to one year and one day in prison.  

Police in Washington later recovered two of the firearms from people other than Harris or his co-conspirator. A defense attorney for Harris didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment
Protesters stand outside Rep. Ben Cline's office in Staunton on Jan. 9.
Staunton protesters call for Rep. Cline to resign or be recalled
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,141 on Sunday
Driver shot, killed after leading Virginia troopers on chase

Latest News

As of Jan. 10, most of the state is still in red.
Most W. Va. counties in red, local positivity rates high ahead of return to school plans
COVID relief, marijuana legalization key in 2021 session
file photo
Virginia prison officer stabbed responding to a disturbance
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,141 on Sunday
File image
Virginia man pleads guilty to assaulting mail carrier