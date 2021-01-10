Washington Football Team falls to Tom Brady, Bucs in Wild Card Round

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a strong performance by Taylor Heinicke, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Washington Football Team 31-23.

Heinicke was forced to make his second career NFL start as Alex Smith was unable to suit up due to his calf injury.

The Washington backup quarterback threw for 306 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 46 yards with a touchdown on the ground.

Tom Brady tossed two touchdowns on 381 yards. Mike Evans hauled in 6 catches for 119 yards through the year.

Tampa Bay advances to the divisional round of the NFL postseason, while Washington is eliminated.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.