13 additional inmates, 3 additional staff test positive for COVID-19 at MRRJ

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Since Middle River Regional Jail’s last update, officials report 13 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Middle River Regional Jail, the latest facility-wide testing, which was conducted on January 8, is the seventh consecutive weekly COVID-19 test for inmates and staff at the jail.

Officials report a total of 556 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 25, 2020. The jail is currently housing 805 inmates in custody.

MRRJ says one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus from the January 8 test, and two additional staff tested positive since the December 29, 2020, test. These staff members are isolating at home.

The press release from the jail says a total of 75 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 13, 2020.

Per the release, MRRJ provided a summary of the data that was collected from the recent COVID-19 re-testing:

Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result

No female inmates tested positive

Of the 30 inmate housing units, 24 had no inmates test positive

5 housing units had only one positive case

MRRJ does not have any test results pending

MRRJ does not currently have any inmates in the hospital due to COVID related symptoms

The press release says restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 remain in effect for the foreseeable future, and staff continues to coordinate with Dr. Kornegay with the Central Shenandoah Health District. The facility’s current plan is to retest staff and inmates again this week.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.