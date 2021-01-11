Advertisement

Bridgewater College announces day of virtual events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2021
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Bridgewater College has announced its plans to host a day of virtual events to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 18.

Bridgewater College’s Department of Student Life will host a virtual Facebook event at 11 a.m. on Monday, where the Bridgwater College community will share reflections on King’s legacy.

From noon to 3 pm., some of the college’s faculty members will host virtual teach-ins that explore different aspects of the civil rights movements and its era.

At noon, Associate Professor of Music and Department Chair Christine Carrillo will lead “The Soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement — A Jazz Listening Session.”

At 1 p.m., Professor of History and Political Science Steve Longenecker will host “History of the Civil Rights Movement.”

At 2 p.m., Professor of English Alice Trupe will lead “Young Adult Literature on the Civil Rights Movement.”

Bridgewater College says the teach-ins are free and open to members of the Bridgewater College community and the public. You can click here for the links to the virtual events.

At 7 p.m., Blair L.M. Kelley, winner of the Letitia Woods Brown Best Book Award from the Association of Black Women Historians, will present a virtual endowed lecture. To register for this specific lecture, click here.

