Charlottesville to continue deer population management program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says it is continuing a program to cull the deer population.

The city announced Monday, January 11, that a wildlife management specialist will be working from the start of February to late March to remove deer from the area.

According to a press release, the program began in 2018 as a response to complaints about “hazardous driving conditions, health concerns stemming from Lyme disease, landscapes being impacted by an overabundant deer population, and the health of the local herd.”

The operation will take place in city parks during nighttime hours, and aims to remove up to 125 deer.

Charlottesville says instructions have been given to the specialist to avoid shooting albino/white deer.

General questions about the deer culling program can be left on a public input voicemail line at 434-970-3109.

