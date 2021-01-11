Advertisement

Charlottesville to continue deer population management program

NBC29 File
NBC29 File(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says it is continuing a program to cull the deer population.

The city announced Monday, January 11, that a wildlife management specialist will be working from the start of February to late March to remove deer from the area.

According to a press release, the program began in 2018 as a response to complaints about “hazardous driving conditions, health concerns stemming from Lyme disease, landscapes being impacted by an overabundant deer population, and the health of the local herd.”

The operation will take place in city parks during nighttime hours, and aims to remove up to 125 deer.

Charlottesville says instructions have been given to the specialist to avoid shooting albino/white deer.

General questions about the deer culling program can be left on a public input voicemail line at 434-970-3109.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
Teen identified as driver shot after chase in Virginia
Valley Health prepares to administer vaccines to tier 1b population
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
VDH releases tool to determine eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
USPS delays affect timely bill payments
USPS delays impact timely bill payments

Latest News

The North Bank Trail at James River National Park.
Over 2 million people visited James River Park System in 2020
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.
Lawmakers push for stronger oversight of Dominion’s rates
UVA Health Emergency Department
UVA Health to implement visiting restrictions Wednesday
The Virginia Education Association President is urging all school systems to return to an all...
VEA President urges all-virtual instruction until teachers vaccinated
Hopewell police say woman attempted to drown child in river