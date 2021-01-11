Child care workers eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — This week, the Lord Fairfax Health District will be one of 11 health districts in the Commonwealth that will begin to vaccinate group Phase 1B, which includes essential workers like teachers and child care workers.

Brenda Dively, director of Pollywog Place, a childcare facility in Strasburg and Woodstock, said she is excited for this week to start, knowing she’ll be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Valley Health will begin a test run of vaccinations for Phase 1B on Tuesday, with more vaccinations happening Wednesday and throughout the week. Dively said she is eager to get more information on when she and her staff can begin to set up appointments.

“The last I saw around noon was that they thought it may be up around starting the 13th for people to actually sign up to make appointments to go,” Dively said.

Clinics will be set up throughout the Lord Fairfax Health District for people to receive the vaccine for free at Page Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

Dively said because of the number of people she comes into contact with for her job, she would like an extra barrier of protection. That’s why she would like to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We see different families and children, in and out every day,” Dively said. “You know, we’re just trying to slow the spread of it to get things under control.”

Teachers and educators are also under Phase 1B and according to Shenandoah County Public Schools, they have a list of 1,200 staff members, including substitutes, who would like to receive the vaccine.

