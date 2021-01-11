Advertisement

Children’s Hospital of Richmond receives $2 million donation

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A generous donation will go a long way towards helping sick children in central Virginia.

The Estes family and their company, Estes Express Lines, pledged $2 million towards the construction of the new “Wonder Tower” at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

The company will donate $150,000 and the family will donate the rest.

“We did a lot of research about the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, and are just really excited about the things they’re working on and the things they’re doing to bring a world-class pediatric hospital to the City of Richmond,” CEO Rob Estes said.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation is matching the donation dollar-for-dollar.

The “Wonder Tower” will eventually house VCU’s pediatric inpatient, emergency and trauma services.

It’s scheduled to be completed in 2023.

