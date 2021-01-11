Advertisement

Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court closed this week

By John Hood
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This week, the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court will be closed after court officials said more than one employee tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The district court said because of the positive cases, some employees are in quarantine this week. From Jan. 11 through Jan. 15, the court will only be handling emergency matters, and all other cases will be continued.

Staff members are working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rockingham County to disinfect spaces commonly used by the court.

The district court will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 for Marting Luther King Jr. Day.

To check the status of your case, go to courts.state.va.us.

