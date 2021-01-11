James Madison all over Chowan in out-of-conference matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated division-two Chowan 100-76 in a Sunday afternoon affair.

James Madison was supposed play Elon this weekend but those games were postponed due to a COVID-19 case within the Elon program.

Even with the lopsided win, Dukes head coach Mark Byington was not satisfied.

“We’ve got to get better with our competitiveness, kind of having an edge,” Byington said. “I think sometimes we get complacent when things start going good. We’re going to keep working on it. It’s good to have this one last experience, non-conference. We obviously know things are getting tougher coming up and that we better be a lot sharper coming up with whoever we’re going to play.”

The Dukes were led by senior guard Matt Lewis, who scored 28 points and secured four rebounds. Lewis shot 10 of 12 from the field, but says the team has to play harder.

“We’ve got to approach every game the same way no matter the level of competition,” Lewis said. “At times we look sloppy. We turn the ball over. We weren’t playing defense. No disrespect to the team, but that’s a team we’re obviously better than. We should’ve won by more. We should’ve played harder.”

Byington said following the game the Dukes and the CAA league office will work to find them a game this week.

JMU is scheduled to next play at Northeastern Saturday, Jan. 23.

