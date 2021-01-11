More than 120 students register for SAW Tutoring Network

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Tutoring Network was started to meet an increasing need for tutoring as school divisions in our area worked to evolve education systems amid the coronavirus Pandemic.

“We’re getting feedback from them that it’s really helping them a lot. Parents are telling us that it is alleviating some of the stress for their family,” said organizer Sarah Mendonca.

Since the beginning of the program, more than 120 students have registered and 25 tutors have volunteered.

As the districts head back to the classroom or log onto virtual learning, Mendonca said she hopes the program continues to grow.

Our tutors are ready to meet with students - virtually! We have sessions scheduled each day this week in a variety of... Posted by Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Tutoring Network on Monday, October 19, 2020

“Even though the pandemic was the impetus for setting this up, it’s clear this is something that would be helpful even when everything is back in person,” Mendonca explained.

Mendonca said she is extremely thankful to the Staunton Augusta YMCA and the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge.

To find more information on how to support the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Tutoring Network, click here. Families interested in signing their kids up can also reach out to tutoring@saymca.org.

