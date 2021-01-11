Most W. Va. counties in red, local positivity rates high ahead of return to school plans

MOOREFIELD, W. Va. (WHSV) - At the end of December, W. Va. Governor Jim Justice announced that elementary and middle schools will reopen to in-person learning five days a week beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.

All high schools will also return to in-person instruction five days each week too, as long as their county is not Red according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map.

To move from red to orange, both the county’s percent positivity rates and infection rates need to decrease.

As of Jan. 10, most of the state is still in red, and one local health department administrator isn’t confident that will change to allow high school students to return by Jan. 19.

Bill Ours with the Hardy County Health Department said the county is still averaging over 20 new COVID-19 cases every day, most likely still from the holiday season. He said he does not anticipate those numbers slowing down.

“In my personal opinion, we’re three to four weeks away from our schools being able to go back,” Ours said. “I just don’t think kids have been in school long enough for us to get a good read on how the transmission of the virus is in a school environment.”

Ours said some local teachers were able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot on Jan. 10. He said he would like to see schools wait until teachers got their second dose of the vaccine before returning.

On Jan. 8, the West Virginia Board of Education announced that in an effort to ensure student engagement and learning is supported over the coming weeks, President Miller L. Hall will recommend to the Board that counties be permitted to continue blended learning models until school personnel has been fully vaccinated. This endorsement will not include remote learning models.

“The purpose of this recommendation is not to allow counties to back away from the Jan. 19 return date announced by the Governor, but instead to strengthen the education support structure for our students keeping our eye on getting students back in the building as soon as possible,” Hall said in a press release. “The academic and extended needs of our students have suffered too much and our schools are the best way to get them back on track.”

If the WVBE accepts the recommendation, those counties ready to return to full in-person instruction will begin on Jan. 19, and those wanting to continue with blended instruction can do so until all school employees are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.