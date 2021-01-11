Northam, Bowser, Hogan begin planning for 59th Presidential Inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam, along with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, discussed plans for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Monday.

According to a press release from Governor Northam’s office, the three chief executives urged the public to stay at home for the Inauguration and participate virtually instead of attending in person.

Northam, Bowser and Hogan released the following statement in the press release:

January 6, 2021 is now a seminal moment in American history. We are grateful for the courageous efforts of every law enforcement officer, Guard member, and first responder who heroically worked to secure the Capitol and ensure our nation’s democracy prevailed.

On January 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually.

In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.

Click here to read the full press release.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.