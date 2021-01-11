Quiet and pleasant work week ahead

(WHSV) - Cloudy skies will be around to start the work week but plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures will occupy the mid-week.

MONDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Cloudy skies for a majority of the day as a system passes to the south. We could see a few peaks of sunshine just before sunset. Temperatures remaining chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

For the evening, skies clearing quickly and cold with temperature in the 30s. Clear skies for tonight and very cold with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thankfully, wind will be light.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures starting out in the 20s. A very nice January day however with highs in the mid 40s and plenty of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy.

For the evening, temperatures will be chilly again as temperatures fall into the 30s. Another clear night which will drop temperatures to cold levels once more. Cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and very pleasant. Mild for this time of the year with highs in the low 50s. Another great day to get outside and enjoy.

Pleasant temperatures expected as highs reach the low to mid 50s. (WHSV)

A calm and clear evening as temperatures tumble into the 40s. With mostly clear skies, overnight lows will be back down into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy but still very pleasant with highs around 50 degrees. Another fantastic January day. Overnight lows around 30.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day but highs still in the mid to upper 50s. Allegheny Mountains could see snow showers starting Friday and sticking through Saturday. This is only for the Alleghenies. At most elsewhere, a few scattered flurries. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying cold and breezy for the day with highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy with temperatures feeling like the freezing mark or cooler throughout the day. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Cold air arrives for next weekend as some days may not get above 40 degrees. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with highs topping out around 40 degrees. Another cold day thanks to some Arctic air.

The extended forecast looks much colder for mid to late January. As always you can download the WHSV weather app for the latest local forecast.

