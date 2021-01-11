Region Ten helping people cope after violence erupted in D.C.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, may be hard to process for some people. That’s why Region Ten wants you to know that you’re not alone, and there are ways to cope with the stress you may be feeling right now.

“When things like this happen, it’s really important to find stability,” Region Ten Community Relations Coordinator Joanna Jennings said. “One way to do that is to focus on the things that you can control.”

A pandemic and politics, Jennings says, are anxiety-provoking for many: “We have certainly seen that a number of our consumers and staff are talking about their feelings in light of what happened, and I think especially in our community it can remind people of the events in 2017 and that can bring up a lot of different feelings that people are having to deal with,” she said.

Jennings says promoting good brain health is critical, especially right now.

“That includes engaging in mindfulness activities, monitoring your drug and alcohol intake, giving yourself permission to feel your emotions, and exercising,” Jennings said.

According to the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition, taking a break from social media, breathing exercises, and staying connected with loved ones can help get your thoughts under control.

“There’s something that’s called the Five-Finger Breathing, where you take out your hand and you stretch it and as you follow your hand you’re going to take a deep breath in and let it out,” Jennings said. “You’re going to keep following that until you complete all five breaths.”

Jennings says parents should be aware of the news they have on at home when children are present.

“We’re encouraging a lot of parents to be careful about leaving the TV on, especially if it’s set to a 24/7 news cycle. Kids are picking up information that we don’t even realize and it creates anxiety for them, too,” Jennings said.

If you’re in need of professional help, you can reach out to Region Ten through its main number 434-972-1800 or you can visit its website for additional resources: RegionTen.org.

