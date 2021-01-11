USPS delays impact timely bill payments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — If you are receiving holiday cards in the mail a few weeks late, you’re not alone. The USPS says it is still experiencing delays.

Now, the larger concern is whether people will get their bills mailed on time.

Due to delays, some residents in the Valley have been receiving their electric bills past the due date, and are now worried about being charged late fees.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative wants to assure everyone they are aware of the situation, and customers will not be charged extra.

“When I call, I let them know that there’s no late payments or late fees associated with this and that we’re still under the service disconnection moratorium from the state and from the regulators, so we’re not disconnecting service either,” said Preston Knight, the SVEC spokesperson.

Knight says to pay what you can when you can for the foreseeable future.

The USPS sent WHSV a statement regarding delays, saying this holiday season, they delivered a record of more than one billion packages delivered, and the volume was amplified by employee availability and COVID-19 policies to keep everyone safe at this time.

SVEC prints about 86,000 bills and around half of those are hung up at this time. They’ve been receiving calls from concerned customers who are getting their bills past the due date.

“We’re hoping that people are getting the message, but if they don’t, again they can just give us a call, email, we also have a chat feature on our website, they can chat us during business hours, we’ll just get everything squared away with them,” says Knight.

He says they encourage customers to pay through the website instead of by mail.

