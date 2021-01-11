VDH releases tool to determine eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health has released a new tool to help Virginians determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, and when they might be able to get it.

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted the link to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) new tool on Monday.

The tool takes a few minutes to fill out completely. You can also enter your name and contact information to receive an alert when you can register to receive the vaccine.

The tool will ask what locality you live in. Then, you’ll be asked if you live or work in a type of long-term care facility, if you are a healthcare or essential worker, your age and if you have any medical conditions.

You can use the tool by clicking here.

