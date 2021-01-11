Advertisement

VDH releases tool to determine eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health has released a new tool to help Virginians determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, and when they might be able to get it.

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted the link to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) new tool on Monday.

The tool takes a few minutes to fill out completely. You can also enter your name and contact information to receive an alert when you can register to receive the vaccine.

The tool will ask what locality you live in. Then, you’ll be asked if you live or work in a type of long-term care facility, if you are a healthcare or essential worker, your age and if you have any medical conditions.

You can use the tool by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
Teen identified as driver shot after chase in Virginia
Valley Health prepares to administer vaccines to tier 1b population
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
USPS delays affect timely bill payments
USPS delays impact timely bill payments

Latest News

UVA Health Emergency Department
UVA Health to implement visiting restrictions Wednesday
A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates