300 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at Shenandoah University Athletics & Events Center Tuesday

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with Shenandoah University say approximately 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center during a pilot launch of a mass-vaccination campaign on Tuesday.

Last week, Shenandoah University made the announcement that the events center would serve as a mass-vaccination site for the area in collaboration with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District.

According to a press release from Shenandoah University, over the course of three hours on Tuesday, members of the community in Group 1B received the first of two vaccination shots. They will receive the second dose in the coming weeks.

“We are so excited to be opening up our Wilkins Athletics & Events Center today for this extraordinary effort and I’m so proud of our faculty, staff and students who are aiding in this historic endeavor,” says Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons in the press release.

The events center says it will open up to the full Group 1B community for vaccination starting Wednesday, January 13, for 12 hours each day. Participants who wish to be vaccinated should register here.

The Virginia Department of Health says Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccination efforts includes groups such as first responders, teachers and those over the age of 75.

