Blood donations heavily needed during the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Trevor Ottman of the local Red Cross says blood donations are always needed, but especially now. He says the coronavirus is significantly increasing the demand for blood.

American Red Cross blood drives are now also testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. This is important because those with the antibodies, may qualify to then donate convalescent plasma in the future.

“That donation is given to folks who are currently in the hospitals fighting COVID-19,” Ottman said. “But it’s also a way for us to help public health organizations who are looking at the information and the data - how long do these antibodies last in our system?”

Ottman says, there’s no deadline to sign up for blood drive events, but appointments can fill up fast. You can find blood drives in your area by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and entering in your zip code.

This week, on Thursday, Jan. 14, there is a blood drive in Bridgewater. It is happening from noon to 6 p.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center. Town Parks Coordinator, Tess Croy says, appointments are required. You can sign up by calling (540) 908-4212 or by visiting the town’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.