Broadway town office closed due to active COVID-19 cases among staff

COVID-19
COVID-19(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Town of Broadway took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the Broadway Town Office will be closed “for the foreseeable future” due to active COVID-19 cases among office staff.

According to the post, services will continue, and residents are encouraged to call 540-896-5152 and follow the prompts if you need to speak to a particular staff member. You can also find an email directory here.

You can read the Facebook post from the Town of Broadway here.

