Byington: JMU “tested” despite revamped schedule

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mark Byington believes the JMU men’s basketball team has been tested this season despite playing a revamped schedule.

The Dukes are 5-4 overall with three wins over non-Division I programs. JMU has not played a conference game during the 2020-2021 season due to multiple schedule changes related to COVID-19.

“We did not play Georgia Tech that was on the schedule, or UVA that was on the schedule, or even Maryland on the revamped schedule,” said Byington during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday afternoon. “But I think you look at it...we have been fairly tested. Even last night (vs. Chowan University) was a good test for us because we had to learn how to guard small guards and spread us out. So that was good for us too.”

JMU defeated Chowan University (NCAA Division II), 100-76, Sunday night. The Dukes are scheduled to play their first CAA game of the season Saturday at Towson. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

