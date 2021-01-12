Byington: JMU “tested” despite revamped schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mark Byington believes the JMU men’s basketball team has been tested this season despite playing a revamped schedule.

The Dukes are 5-4 overall with three wins over non-Division I programs. JMU has not played a conference game during the 2020-2021 season due to multiple schedule changes related to COVID-19.

Just finished up weekly presser with Mark Byington.



Notes:

-Dukes expect to play CAA road games this weekend



-Team has been “tested” despite revamped schedule



-He’s happy to see HS basketball back in the Valley. Says there are a kids in the area the #Dukes are interested in pic.twitter.com/oD6gp0sTBH — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 11, 2021

“We did not play Georgia Tech that was on the schedule, or UVA that was on the schedule, or even Maryland on the revamped schedule,” said Byington during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday afternoon. “But I think you look at it...we have been fairly tested. Even last night (vs. Chowan University) was a good test for us because we had to learn how to guard small guards and spread us out. So that was good for us too.”

JMU defeated Chowan University (NCAA Division II), 100-76, Sunday night. The Dukes are scheduled to play their first CAA game of the season Saturday at Towson. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

