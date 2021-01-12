Dukes practicing, preparing to play without O’Regan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is practicing and preparing to play without head coach Sean O’Regan.

O’Regan is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last Friday. JMU’s home games against UNCW this past weekend were postponed following O’Regan’s positive test.

During his weekly Zoom press conference Monday, O’Regan said he’s not sure how he contracted the virus and he remains symptom-free. Despite O’Regan testing positive, the Dukes can continue to practice and play games following contact tracing within the program.

#JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan speaking to the media today for the first time after his positive COVID-19 test last Friday.



“For me, I have not been within six feet of anyone in the program for over 15 minutes,” said O’Regan. “As soon as you walk in the building, our administration has been great enough to get us these contact tracers. So I wear a tracer every day. I come in, I usually put it on my ankle.”

O’Regan can return to the Dukes on Monday, January 18th. While he is away from the program associate head coach Ashley Langford will serve as JMU’s acting head coach. The Dukes are scheduled to play at Elon on Saturday (Jan. 16) & Sunday (Jan. 17).

