Hardy County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for residents over 80

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Hardy, Grant, Mineral and Hampshire County residents ages 80 and older will be able to take part in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Jan. 14 in Moorefield.

It will be held at the National Guard Armory on 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV.

There will be 500 “prime” doses of the vaccine available, which is the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are asking anyone who is 80 and up, who has not been vaccinated to come on out,” Bill Ours of the Hardy County Health Department said.

This will be the largest one-day vaccination in the history of Hardy County, according to Ours.

“The more shots we can get into people’s arms especially in the 60 and above age category, the more excited we’re going to be and will help us get back to what we call normal,” Ours said.

For appointments, Hardy County residents can call 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400 and Grant County residents can call 304-25-4922.

