Harrisonburg City Council meets to approve bus monitoring ordinance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Council is set to vote on giving tickets to people caught on camera passing stopped school buses.

Last month, the city council approved the first part of the ordinance to have the cameras installed on school buses. The second part is to approve issuing $250 tickets to violators.

City spokesman Mike Parks says police can’t be everywhere, so the cameras should help.

“Having these cameras on the buses, that will allow us to see any time when someone does pass one of those stopped school buses, then it will allow us to issue a ticket,” Parks said. “Hopefully by doing that, we can cut down on the amount of people who pass stopped school buses, knowing that our police will still be out enforcing this as well.”

Parks says the purpose is to keep school children safe getting on and off the bus. He believes this will be a quick vote since people passing stopped buses has been a big issue.

“This is something that’s always been the case, but we hope that starting very soon, it’s something that we’re gonna see less and less of because people are going to be getting those tickets. That’s a very serious offense to pass a stopped school bus, and you only have to get one of those tickets to not do that again, we hope,” Parks said.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

