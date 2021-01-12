H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, January 11
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Monday, January 11:
BOYS
Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 44
Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74 (OT)
Page County 53, Clarke County 48
Rappahannock County 55, Strasburg 39
Manassas Park 44, Central 37
GIRLS
Turner Ashby 63, Wilson Memorial 36
Page County 48, Clarke County 36
Central 61, Manassas Park 21
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 22
