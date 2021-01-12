Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, January 11

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Monday, January 11:

BOYS

Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 44

Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74 (OT)

Page County 53, Clarke County 48

Rappahannock County 55, Strasburg 39

Manassas Park 44, Central 37

GIRLS

Turner Ashby 63, Wilson Memorial 36

Page County 48, Clarke County 36

Central 61, Manassas Park 21

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 22

