JMU Professor explains why he and many others call for President Trump’s impeachment

Tim LaPira, political science professor at James Madison University, urges officials to swiftly undergo the impeachment process.
U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tim LaPira has both knowledge and experience with impeachments.

The professor of political science at James Madison University worked for a member in Congress in 1998 when the House impeached President Clinton and briefly worked in Congress in 2019 for the impeachment of President Trump.

“I have the dubious distinction, I think, in having worked in the two most recent Congresses in American history that have impeached the President of the United States,” LaPira said.

Lapira joined other political science faculty at JMU and across the nation in writing open letters urging officials to impeach President Trump again.

He says the call for impeachment doesn’t involve political parties and is not for retribution, but to uphold the foundation of our country.

“Unfortunately, what we witnessed was the President of the United States inciting an insurrection against a co-equal branch of government. The reason for calling for his removal by any constitutional, legal, means is to verify that we still hold our Constitution as the highest law of the land,” LaPira said.

LaPira said the events on January 6th started out as a protest, but the minute the Capitol building was unlawfully entered it turned into an insurrection. Insurrection meaning an armed uprising against a lawful government action, like the joint session of Congress.

“What began as a protest on the morning of January 6th ended in an unconstitutional and illegal insurrection against the joint session of Congress who is constitutionally required to meet in order to receive the electoral votes from the various states,” LaPira said.

And sedition, which President Trump is accused of, is conspiring to overthrow the government by force with no physical action needed to be taken.

LaPira says to impeach the President, even after he leaves office, is to set the precedent for future presidents and protect the office of the president.

“To make sure that we, as the American people, make a statement that this is unacceptable, unconstitutional, and should never be repeated,” LaPira said.

He says the insurrection is not done until those who took part in the violent act, and are at large, are brought to justice and the President is removed.

