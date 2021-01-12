Advertisement

Lawmakers push for stronger oversight of Dominion’s rates

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.(WHSV)
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of Virginia lawmakers is set to push for stricter regulatory oversight of the state’s dominant electric utility, saying Dominion Energy’s customers have overpaid billions of dollars because of the company’s outsized political sway.

Virginia’s regulatory structure has long been viewed as utility-friendly by Wall Street, and Dominion has routinely pushed through legislation that minimized the chances it has to lower its rates. That’s even though the regulators have routinely found that the electric monopoly’s rates provide excessive profit to the company.

But this year a group of lawmakers and advocacy groups plan to mount the strongest effort in years to beef up the power of the state’s regulatory agency.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
Teen identified as driver shot after chase in Virginia
Valley Health prepares to administer vaccines to tier 1b population
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
VDH releases tool to determine eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine
USPS delays affect timely bill payments
USPS delays impact timely bill payments

Latest News

The North Bank Trail at James River National Park.
Over 2 million people visited James River Park System in 2020
UVA Health Emergency Department
UVA Health to implement visiting restrictions Wednesday
The Virginia Education Association President is urging all school systems to return to an all...
VEA President urges all-virtual instruction until teachers vaccinated
Hopewell police say woman attempted to drown child in river