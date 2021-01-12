Advertisement

Local church leader responds to Pope including more women in service

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A major decision was made out of the Catholic church on Monday — women will now be allowed to carry out some duties at Catholic masses, such as reading the bible and being an altar server.

This amendment, however, does not include allowing women into the priesthood, which some have fought for.

Lauren Eanes, the lead pastor at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, says she is not sure where the Catholic church is headed but is pleased they are including women more.

“I simply celebrate any opportunity to again lift up the voices of women, men, all people, to be able to live out their faith in various leadership roles,” she said.

Eanes says she hopes to inspire young girls who come to church and see a woman at the front.

A pastor from St. Stephens United Church of Christ in Harrisonburg says the amendment is a step forward to celebrating the voice and roles of women but thinks women’s issues across the globe would be moved further along if the Catholic church extended priesthood to them.

