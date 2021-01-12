Advertisement

Local group is “delivering the love” to healthcare workers

A community initiative called “Deliver the Love” is working to bring meals to front-line healthcare workers.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are showing their appreciation to local healthcare workers during the pandemic through a project called, “Deliver the Love.”

Since December, the group has been raising money to purchase meals from mostly locally-owned restaurants, who have also been dealing with hardships because of the pandemic while delivering the food to front-line healthcare workers at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.

“We need to think of avenues where we can get that messaging across. Where we can show that we do care. We are thankful and that can, in turn, help us stay to our commitments. To protect our own community of staying at home, of staying safe, when we stay mindful of the people who are really taking care of us and there to take care of us if we should fall ill within this pandemic, ” Kory Schaeffer, Strategist at Rise Harrisonburg and one of the leaders of the initiative, said.

The group meets Sentara staff at the doors of the hospital to hand off the meals and messages of appreciation collected from the community. They plan to continue bringing meals through January.

A GoFundMe was created to collect donations for the project. If you wish to donate you can find that here.

For more information on the project, you can head to “Deliver the Love” on Facebook.

