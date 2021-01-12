Local political expert breaks down the impeachment process

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday’s resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives was not unanimously passed and President Donald Trump’s impeachment process will continue later this week.

David McQuilkin is a retired professor of history and political science from Bridgewater College and said Monday’s decision delays the process.

“What it really does here more than anything else, it delays the process in terms of its unfolding because now you have to go back and you have to present these things, you have to have your debate, then you vote on it,” McQuilkin said.

If the impeachment articles are voted on and passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Trump will be indicted of the charges and it moves on to the Senate for trial.

“Impeachment is an indictment. An indictment never states whether or not you are guilty,” McQuilkin said.

There are many questions for how this will play out and McQuilkin said, as most things have been this last year, these are unprecedented times.

“Can the trial be held after he leaves office or must it be held before he leaves office?” McQuilkin said.

If President Trump is impeached, he will not lose any of his presidential benefits including the right to hold any kind of political office, secret service protection, and monetary benefits. To lose those, he would have to be convicted, too.

