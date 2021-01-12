MBU men’s basketball preparing for debut season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Mary Baldwin University men’s basketball program is preparing to make history.

The Fighting Squirrels are scheduled to take the court, for the first time ever, Thursday evening at Averett. MBU is launching its men’s basketball program this season as a club team before the squad transitions to a full-time NCAA Division III member of the USA South Athletic Conference starting with the 2021-2022 season.

“As a new team some people don’t understand how hard a college game really is and just getting our feet under us and getting going is a big key to starting the program, I think,” said MBU guard Tyler Thomas.

MBU forward Vernon Fraley added: “Kind of just building a great foundation would be the biggest thing this year.”

The Fighting Squirrels have been practicing over the last few weeks in anticipation for their debut. Head coach Matt Griggs says the hope is for MBU to play between six and eight games, all of which will be exhibitions or scrimmages.

“Start to get our culture built here that we want to have in the future,” said Griggs, when asked about the main goal of the current season. “Really work with the guys that we currently have to develop them, to help them get ready to compete at a high level next year, and also do the best job that we can in recruiting, so we can hopefully bring in some talented guys next year.”

