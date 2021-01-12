Mild days ahead, followed by an Arctic blast

(WHSV) - Pleasant weather is on the way as temperatures will continue to climb with plenty of sunshine. Then, an Arctic blast arrives for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will abound, and temperatures will respond accordingly as they climb into the mid to upper 40s. A pleasant cool January day for everybody.

For the evening, temperatures will be chilly again as temperatures fall into the 30s. Another clear night which will drop temperatures to those pretty cold levels once more. Lows overnight will land in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A beautiful day ahead with lots of sunshine and temperatures well above average for a mid-January day. Temperatures will bump into the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the region. Another great day to get outside and enjoy!

Temperatures on Wednesday will be well above average for mid-January (WHSV)

A calm and clear evening as temperatures tumble into the 40s. With mostly clear skies, overnight lows will be back down into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning, but relatively clear skies will push temperatures quickly through the 30s. Partly cloudy but still very pleasant with highs yet again in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another fantastic January day.

For the evening, chilly as temperatures quickly fall into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Skies become mostly clear overnight with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chilly with temperatures in the 30s to start. Clouds will start to build in ahead of an approaching cold front, but high temperatures should still reach into the upper 40s for most areas. The Allegheny Mountains will likely see on-and-off snow showers beginning Friday late afternoon and sticking through the day on Saturday. Elsewhere, we may see a passing rain or snow shower late afternoon into the evening, but otherwise this will mostly just bring some passing clouds. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying cold and breezy for the day with highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy with temperatures feeling much cooler than the previous few days, as we experience the back-end of the cold front. The Alleghenies will see more upslope snow showers throughout the day. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Cold air arrives for next weekend as some days may not get above 40 degrees. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with highs topping out around 40 degrees. Another cold day thanks to some Arctic air. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

The extended forecast looks to bring a few recurring blasts of Arctic air as we go through the rest of the month. We’ve been experiencing a rather quiet (and cold) pattern so far in January, but that could always change. On average, our snowiest month is February, and things can change very quickly in the winter months. As always, we’ve got the latest updates and local information on the WHSV Weather App.

