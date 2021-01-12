New businesses on the horizon for Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After a challenging start to 2020, the City of Harrisonburg saw a lot of interest at the end of the year from local entrepreneurs ready to kick start their businesses.

From October to December of 2020, Harrisonburg issued 18 new business licenses.

Assistant Director of Economic Development for the city Peirce MacGill said 2019 was an incredibly strong year of economic growth, but the interest at the end of 2020 shows the strength of entrepreneurs and customers during the pandemic.

“It really shows, I think, the strength of our local economy and, more importantly, the strength of these entrepreneurs to say ‘Hey, I’ve been planning this for a while.’ You don’t wake up and roll out of bed and start a business. So these folks have been planning this for a long time,” MacGill said. “I think it was accredited to people feeling a little more comfortable that we would come out of it.”

Nine entrepreneurs also went through the Launch Harrisonburg program in the second half of 2020 to learn the tips and tricks behind starting a business.

MacGill says to keep your eyes peeled for some new business announcements.

