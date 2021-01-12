New “Language of Love” sculpture in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents in Harrisonburg may have noticed a new piece of art in downtown. It’s called Language of Love, and it’s now officially up right by the downtown farmer’s market pavilion.

Andrea Dono of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance says, she spent time brainstorming new sculpture ideas with Harrisonburg High School students. Together, they decided they wanted to represent the love they have for all of the cultures in the community.

Local artist Jeff Guinn, then put together a design for the sculpture. He says it mimics the silhouette of Harrisonburg’s surrounding mountains, and also represents the movement of shared ideas and values.

“You know, language is not static,” Dono said. “It’s something that is exchanged and experienced over time, and so it’s a great way to represent the language of love and also our area’s wonderful multiculturalism and inclusivity.”

Although it is currently just gray steel, Guinn has worked with students to design symbols and stencils for the sculpture. Dono says, once it is safe to gather HDR along with the local Arts Council, will have a public painting party to brighten up the sculpture with designs. She says, they hope to have that painting happen in October, to align with the town’s celebration of the arts.

To follow along with the progress of the sculpture, you can visit it in person, or follow pictures on the Language of Love Facebook page.

