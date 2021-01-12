Advertisement

Over 2 million people visited James River Park System in 2020

The North Bank Trail at James River National Park.
The North Bank Trail at James River National Park.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) announced the James River Park System (JRPS) reached over 2.1 million visitors for the calendar year of 2020. The park system has been tracking visitor counts at entrances since 2014.

JRPS had its highest monthly total in July 2020 with 244,611 visitors to the park.

Visitors also preferred entering the park at Belle Isle North, T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge North, and Pony Pasture during the year.

“Having over 2 million visitors in the James River Park during this year of isolation reminds us that every bit of outdoor space is precious.  The challenge is to make the James River Park accessible to everyone while protecting the wilderness that makes it special. With the help of everyone who loves the Park, millions of more visitors will have a chance to experience this unique urban wilderness,” Mary K. Martin, President of the Friends of James River Park System, said.

The park system contains over 17 different park parcels spanning the north and south sides of the James River through the heart of Richmond, including popular destinations such as:

  • Belle Isle
  • Pony Pasture Rapids Park
  • Pump House Park
  • T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge

The hiking trails, such as the Buttermilk and North Bank trails, span 25 miles.

For more information about the department, click here.

