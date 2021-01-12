Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public School board members met Monday night for the first time in the new year discussing safe return to school plans.

Elementary and middle school students will continue with their current schedule. As long as state guidance does not change, RCPS will welcome high school students back when the second semester begins on Feb. 1.

High school students would attend classes in-person on a rotating A/B schedule, either going Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the Home Learning Academy will continue to be available if families school to continue learning from home. RCPS hopes to still have the HLA as an option for the 2021-2022 school year for students dealing with long-term absences.

One board member asked Scheikl about the possibility of students being in-person four days every week, but he said if they do so the schools will not be able to maintain mitigation strategies.

“The desire is to have kids in school,” Scheikl said. “It’s not about everyone being in school four or five days a week. It is about having school in-person.”

Teachers and all school employees are eligible for the next round of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Dr. Scheikl said the school district will be sending out a survey to RCPS staff this week to learn who would be interested in the vaccine. He said some school nurses have agreed to help with administering the vaccines once they become available.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.