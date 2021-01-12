Senator Tim Kaine calls out President Trump, says security plan at U.S. Capitol abysmal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine sat down with the University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato and recounted his experience during last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kaine called out President Donald Trump for enabling his supporters to storm the Capitol and called the security plan to protect legislators abysmal.

He says as a member of the Armed Services Committee he knows this could have been prevented.

“We just did a defense bill, hundreds of billions of dollars to defend the nation. Why should a guy wearing a Viking helmet be able to crash into the Capitol and beat the entire national security apparatus of the United States?” Kaine said.

Kaine said the government will hold everyone involved in the security breaches accountable.

As for reports about members being exposed to COVID-19, he noted he’s already had it but is concerned about the health of his colleagues.

