State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A State of Emergency has been declared in Richmond due to credible threats of planned protest leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.

According to Councilman Mike Jones, Mayor Levar Stoney asked the City Council to declare the State of Emergency. Council approved it with a unanimous vote.

Flyers are circulating online encouraging armed protests at all 50 state capitols, and Virginia officials say they are monitoring the situation and working across agencies to prepare.

Jones said the declaration opens up resources from the state to assist with safety.

This comes less than a week after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

