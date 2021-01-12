Advertisement

UVA Health to implement visiting restrictions Wednesday

UVA Health Emergency Department(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — UVA Health has announced effective Wednesday, January 13, visitors will not be permitted at the hospital, with limited exceptions, due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the Charlottesville area and throughout the commonwealth.

This rule applies to UVA inpatient units, the Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas.

According to a press release from UVA Health, unit managers can make some exceptions for specific patients if the visitor has not tested positive for the coronavirus and does not have any symptoms. All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital and must wear a mask and remain with the patient at all times.

Per the press release, exceptions include:

  • Certain patient care areas and circumstances (examples include, pre-transplant patients, patients giving birth, patients at the end of life) may have special exceptions. Patients or potential visitors should talk with the patient’s healthcare team to learn more about any potential exceptions.
  • Pediatric patients and patients with disabilities may have one adult visitor with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission, emergency department visit, or outpatient visit or procedure.

To learn more about UVA’s COVID-19 visiting restrictions, click here.

