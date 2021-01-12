Advertisement

VCU to begin vaccinating students in clinical years of training

VCU Health
VCU Health(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU and VCU Health are moving into the next phase of the state’s vaccination plan by making the COVID-19 vaccine available to students in clinical years of training.

VCU Health said it has vaccinated over 8,600 of its health care workers in the past four weeks. Now, VCU Health is ready to offer the vaccine to students in health programs with direct contact with patients.

Medical students write letter to VCU Health regarding vaccine plan ]

“Developing a plan for vaccinating students engaged in clinical care, with input from their deans, have been underway since mid-December. In the last few days, VCU Health received enough additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to start vaccinating students on a voluntary basis, using a tiered approach based upon their clinical work and patient exposure,” a release said.

VCU’s deans have identified about 2,100 clinical students who qualify for the vaccination.

The school said a number of faculty and staff who work as campus health care providers also qualify for the vaccine at this time.

