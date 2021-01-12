VCU to start spring semester virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Virginia Commonwealth University said students will begin the spring semester virtually.

All classes will begin virtually except for students in clinical and field placements, practica, co-ops, internships and other work-related experiential learning activities.

The spring semester begins on Jan. 25, which remains unchanged. The university hopes to resume in-person instruction on or before March 8.

“Our nation and region continue to face the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D. “We are in the third and most virulent surge of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 infection rate is at its highest since the pandemic began. Models suggest the number of cases in Virginia will continue to rise into February. They already are four times higher than at the beginning of the fall semester. So, with health and safety as a primary concern, we are adjusting how VCU will start the spring semester.”

Students in front-facing clinical placements and patient care can start being vaccinated for COVID-19 on Jan. 12. The university is working with the state’s health department on a timeline for when the vaccine will be available to all faculty and staff.

