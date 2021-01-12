VEA President urges all-virtual instruction until teachers vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The President of the Virginia Education Association is calling for public school systems to shift to all-virtual instruction until staff members can be vaccinated.

In a brief statement released on Friday, President James J. Fedderman encouraged the shift in the learning format based on the number of COVID-19 cases surging across the Commonwealth.

“Governor Northam this week said that getting Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to end this pandemic, rebuild our economy, and move the Commonwealth forward,” Fedderman said. “We commend Governor Northam for that, and we call upon the Governor, school board, and school superintendents to keep all students and staff safe with virtual instruction until staff is vaccinated .”

On Monday Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) released information to its teachers and staff stating the vaccine would soon be available to them as part of the state’s Phase 1b.

[ COVID-19 vaccinations for HCPS employees could start next week ]

“Timelines and other logistics are forthcoming; however, it should be noted that this is a priority effort and vaccines could begin to be administered to all employees starting as soon as next week,” the division said in a letter to teachers.

An HCPS spokesman said the district is working with the Henrico County Health District to assess how many employees plan on getting the vaccine and how many still need information before making the decision on getting it.

Richmond Public Schools also released information about a potential timeline for when its staff could be vaccinated.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said he is communicating with the Virginia Department of Health about a timeline for employees to receive that vaccination. More information is expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.