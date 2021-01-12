Advertisement

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues bear stuck in tree

A Bear Technician rescues a bear stuck in a tree.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Bear Technician Robert “Philip” Hanger spends most of his days helping people and bears in the state.

It wasn’t any different on one November day when he got a call about a female black bear that had found herself wedged between the branches of a tree near Sam’s Club in Charlottesville.

“With assistance from Albemarle County Animal Control and DWR’s local District Wildlife Biologist, Philip was able to immobilize and safely remove the bear from the tree she’d been stuck in for most of the day,” DWR said in a Facebook post.

After recovering from the immobilization drugs used on her during her removal, she was taken out of town and released.

DWR said that based on her good condition and age, it is likely she could have cubs this winter.

