W. Va. Sen. Capito, Manchin announce more than $119M to expand COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced on Tuesday $119,346,660 to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts in the Mountain State.

According to a press release from Senator Capito’s office, the money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CARES) Act.

The release says $103,153,083 will be allocated to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts, and $16,193,577 will be used for assistance in distributing the vaccine.

Capito and Manchin say the funding will help ensure vaccines are administered to every West Virginian who wants one as they become available, and will support testing and contact tracing programs across the state.

