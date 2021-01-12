Wayne Theatre hosting science talks

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro will be hosting a Science Talk Tuesday, January 12, entitled Virginia’s Biodiversity: An Entomologist’s Perspective.

Tuesday’s event is part of a partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the Center for Coldwaters Restoration.

Virginia Museum of Natural History Associate Curator of Recent Invertebrates Dr. Kal Ivanov will use the museum’s ongoing “Ants of Virginia Project” to illustrate topics ranging from what we know about the world’s biodiversity to how we study the hidden life of some of the commonwealth’s most secretive ant species.

All Signature Speaker Series begin at 7:00 p.m., and will be streaming live on the Wayne Theatre and VMFH Facebook pages.

Admission is pay what you will.

