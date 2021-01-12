Advertisement

Wayne Theatre hosting science talks

Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, VA.
Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, VA.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro will be hosting a Science Talk Tuesday, January 12, entitled Virginia’s Biodiversity: An Entomologist’s Perspective.

Tuesday’s event is part of a partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the Center for Coldwaters Restoration.

Virginia Museum of Natural History Associate Curator of Recent Invertebrates Dr. Kal Ivanov will use the museum’s ongoing “Ants of Virginia Project” to illustrate topics ranging from what we know about the world’s biodiversity to how we study the hidden life of some of the commonwealth’s most secretive ant species.

All Signature Speaker Series begin at 7:00 p.m., and will be streaming live on the Wayne Theatre and VMFH Facebook pages.

Admission is pay what you will.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.