Waynesboro Public School superintendent says second half of the school year off to a good start

Waynesboro, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Public School students returned to the classroom this week following winter break and a week of virtual learning.

On Tuesday, the WPS school board agenda said the board would discuss a number of topics, including CARES act funding, instructional updates and the Waynesboro High School Renovation Project.

Jeffrey Cassell, WPS superintendent, said that the administration continues to receive positive feedback from parents and teachers on their learning models.

“Many of our students need that social and emotional interaction that they get in school and the support that they have within the building. The other thing that we’ve learned is that our mitigation strategies work and schools are safe places for students,” Cassell explained.

In a phone interview, Cassell said the WHS renovation was substantially complete.

“All the spaces are useable,” Cassell explained. “We are finishing some final items, a couple of doors that will be replaced, what we would call punch list items.”

The superintendent also expressed the ways the CARES Act funding has helped and continues to help students, teachers, and staff.

“The PPE has been a significant one, technology has been a fairly significant one as well in terms of Chromebooks, but also hotspots to ensure that our students have an internet connection. Also, some personnel costs. We have had to add some additional personnel in order to ensure smaller class sizes,” Cassell added.

The monthly school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is held at the Waynesboro High School.

