Weather of 2020 and new records

From hardly any snow to a late freeze, major flash flooding and a record hurricane season.

The weather is always interesting.

If you take a look at this graphic from NOAA, this outlines the billion dollar disasters of 2020.

For local stats:

It was an active year for thunderstorms, which brought with it catastrophic flooding to the Staunton area and one of the deepest single-day accumulations of hail in Craigsville.

Wow, photos from Craigsville last night with the evening severe storm. Look at all the hail!

Photos from Dezy Morris pic.twitter.com/MueF8DxSTW — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 8, 2020

HOTTEST HIGHS, LOWEST LOWS, AND 2020 ANNUAL RAINFALL

LOCATION MAX HIGH MIN LOW 2020 PRECIP CHARLOTTESVILLE 101 17 50.57 in. DALE ENTERPRISE 95 12 42.94 in. HARRISONBURG 97 15 43.28 in. LURAY 95 11 51.32 in. STANLEY 96 14 47.20 in. STAUNTON 91 10 54.59 in. WAYNESBORO 96 11 56.95 in. WILDA (STUARTS DRAFT) 96 12 55.48 in. WINCHESTER 100 9 50.08 in.

All it takes is for one thunderstorm or a group of thunderstorms to continuously train over one area to dramatically increase rainfall totals for a particular region, which is exactly what we saw happen in the Staunton area this past August. These areas in Augusta County recorded their 3rd wettest year on record!

Staunton saw its 3rd wettest year on record (WHSV)

August was certainly an active thunderstorm month. Not only was there flooding and hail, but we also saw an EF0 tornado touch down in Harriston in Augusta County.

An EF0 tornado touched down in Harriston, VA on August 6, 2020. (WHSV)

Think about this. Since Thursday we've had two flash flooding events (one of those thru a major downtown area on a Saturday night)

Several severe storms, two tornado warnings and severe damage resulted. All in Augusta co.

No one hurt, no one killed.

*That... is incredible pic.twitter.com/vymSwHQ8Qg — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 9, 2020

Across the United States, we saw the 5th-warmest year on record, according to NOAA. Locally, we interestingly saw identical average mean temperatures in both Staunton and Harrisonburg in 2020 at 55.3 degrees. Strangely enough, however, that temperature ranked quite differently for both cities in the all-time rankings.

Staunton's and Harrisonburg's identical 2020 temperature average ranked quite differently in the all-time record books. (WHSV)

As we’ve started a new year, we are more aware than ever about the unpredictability of the weather, and that is certainly true in our region in the Shenandoah Valley and West Virginia. As always, we welcome any and all stories and reports about what you’re seeing in your town, so be sure to keep sending those our way as we embark on what’s bound to be an interesting 2021!

