Weather of 2020 and new records
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
From hardly any snow to a late freeze, major flash flooding and a record hurricane season.
The weather is always interesting.
If you take a look at this graphic from NOAA, this outlines the billion dollar disasters of 2020.
For local stats:
It was an active year for thunderstorms, which brought with it catastrophic flooding to the Staunton area and one of the deepest single-day accumulations of hail in Craigsville.
HOTTEST HIGHS, LOWEST LOWS, AND 2020 ANNUAL RAINFALL
|LOCATION
|MAX HIGH
|MIN LOW
|2020 PRECIP
|CHARLOTTESVILLE
|101
|17
|50.57 in.
|DALE ENTERPRISE
|95
|12
|42.94 in.
|HARRISONBURG
|97
|15
|43.28 in.
|LURAY
|95
|11
|51.32 in.
|STANLEY
|96
|14
|47.20 in.
|STAUNTON
|91
|10
|54.59 in.
|WAYNESBORO
|96
|11
|56.95 in.
|WILDA (STUARTS DRAFT)
|96
|12
|55.48 in.
|WINCHESTER
|100
|9
|50.08 in.
All it takes is for one thunderstorm or a group of thunderstorms to continuously train over one area to dramatically increase rainfall totals for a particular region, which is exactly what we saw happen in the Staunton area this past August. These areas in Augusta County recorded their 3rd wettest year on record!
August was certainly an active thunderstorm month. Not only was there flooding and hail, but we also saw an EF0 tornado touch down in Harriston in Augusta County.
Across the United States, we saw the 5th-warmest year on record, according to NOAA. Locally, we interestingly saw identical average mean temperatures in both Staunton and Harrisonburg in 2020 at 55.3 degrees. Strangely enough, however, that temperature ranked quite differently for both cities in the all-time rankings.
As we’ve started a new year, we are more aware than ever about the unpredictability of the weather, and that is certainly true in our region in the Shenandoah Valley and West Virginia. As always, we welcome any and all stories and reports about what you’re seeing in your town, so be sure to keep sending those our way as we embark on what’s bound to be an interesting 2021!
