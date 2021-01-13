UPDATE: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports missing man found

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning James Edmund Toth has been located.

The sheriff’s office previously reported James Edmund Toth was last seen on Tuesday, January 12 at approximately noon. Officials say Toth is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 172 pounds.

Toth has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. Toth is also reported to use a cane.

According to officials, Toth should be operating a Gray 2003 VW Golf Station Wagon with VA registration JZL-2138.

