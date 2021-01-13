Advertisement

UPDATE: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports missing man found

James Edmund Toth was last seen in the Staunton area on January 12.
James Edmund Toth was last seen in the Staunton area on January 12.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning James Edmund Toth has been located.

The sheriff’s office previously reported James Edmund Toth was last seen on Tuesday, January 12 at approximately noon. Officials say Toth is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 172 pounds.

Toth has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. Toth is also reported to use a cane.

According to officials, Toth should be operating a Gray 2003 VW Golf Station Wagon with VA registration JZL-2138.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dakota Davis is being held...
Man facing weapons, drug charges after Augusta County fight
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
RCPS
Rockingham Co. superintendent gives updates about school return, vaccinations
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests.
State of Emergency declared in Richmond due to credible threats of potential protests
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,561 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
VDOT reminds residents of overnight lane closures on I-81 near Harrisonburg
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Va. National Guard accepting donations for care packages to soldiers in Washington, D.C.